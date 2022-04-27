Mamelodi Sundowns are the Champions of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa following their goalless draw against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

The result meant the Brazilians moved to 58 points from 26 points, 13 ahead of second placed Royal AM with 4 games to the end of the season.

Former Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango set up a new record, becoming the most decorated player in the history of the top tier League in South Africa.

By winning this year’s League title, Onyango took his tally to ten, three coming while at Super Sport United while the other seven have come at Mamelodi Sundowns.

This moves him one above former teammate and captain Hlompho Kekana who left Sundowns at the end of last season.

Mamelodi Sundowns have now won 5 successive League titles and also stretched their tally as record Champions to 12.