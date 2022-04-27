Stanbic Uganda Cup

4th Quarterfinal

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Mbale Heroes FC

Henry Kitegenyi’s late winner was the difference as Mbarara City FC overcame Mbale Heroes FC on Wednesday at Kakyeka Stadium.

The Ankole Lions earned a hard-fought win over visiting Mbale Heroes to storm the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup for the first time.

Striker Kitegenyi scored the solitary goal of the game that helped Mbarara City to progress to the next stage.

The former Vipers forward struck home two minutes to time and the goal eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the closely contested affair.

They now join Booma FC, a regional league side from Kitara region as teams that have made it the last four for the first time.

The other semifinalists are Vipers SC who are the current holders and BUL FC, the losing finalists from last year.

The semifinal draws will be conducted by FUFA on a date yet to be communicated.

Full Quarterfinal Results

Booma FC 2-1 Maroons FC

Vipers SC 3-1 Wakiso Giants FC

SC Villa 1-2 BUL FC (After Extra time)

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Mbale Heroes FC