Uganda Golf Club Captain’s Bell Tournament:

5 th – 6 th May 2022

– 6 May 2022 At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Mode of play: Medal

The 2022 Captain’s Bell Golf Championship will tee off on 5th to 6th May at the par 72- Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

The championship was officially launched on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UGC Terrace in Kampala.

On the occasion, the main sponsors, Absa Bank Uganda announced the sponsorship to the tune of UGX 57,800,000.

Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank MD (left) presents the 57,800,000 dummy cheque for the 2022 UGC Captain’s Bell Tournament

The Captain’s Bell Tournament is an annual event hosted by the Uganda Golf Club, where the newly elected Captain hosts members in a tournament and unveils his new committee at the beginning of his term in office.

The new committee is led by Captain – Emmanuel Wamala and his Vice-Captain – Paul Fitzgerald Nuwagaba.

Wamala will be taking over from outgoing captain Patrick Billy as Nuwagaba replaces Dr Alex Coutinho and their committee.

Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director, said, “The Captain’s Bell Tournament is an integral part of both the Uganda Golf Club and the entire nation’s golf fraternity as a whole”.

Absa bank is proud to come on board as part of our purpose, which is to bring possibilities to life and aid the growth and development of the game of golf in Uganda. As a pan-African financial services provider, we believe in the power of matching homegrown ideas with the requisite material support to deliver solutions that will contribute to the growth and development of this continent, and our participation in sports – and particularly, golf – is one of the many ways that we continue to do this. Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director

The professionals will play for a kitty of UGX 10,000,000 on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th May 2022.

Both ladies and gents in the amateurs and seniors’ categories will play on Saturday 7th with a range of prizes to be won.

Incoming Captain, Emmanuel Wamala openly expressed delight upon Absa Bank’s full sponsorship for the tournament.

Absa Bank Uganda has been a committed partner to the club and the sport through the years, and we believe that with more engagements and partnerships of this kind, this game that we love so much can only soar to greater heights. Emmanuel Wamala, Uganda Golf Club Incoming Captain

Sadi Atibu, chairman of Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA)

The Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) is excited to be taking part in the 2022 Captain’s Bell Tournament. We expect a big field of professional golfers of about 40 in number. We shall play two rounds of 36 holes (18 per day) with no cut on the first day. Sadi Atibu, Uganda Professional Golfers Association Chairman

The Absa brand is a prominent fixture at the Uganda Golf Club with a permanent presence at the club’s terrace where players can relax and socialize between rounds on the 18-hole course.

In 2021, Aggrey Mutaka and Chinese national Lin Li Xia won the men and women respective top gongs.

Mutaka posted 65 nett and Lin had 60 nett to be crowned as the overall winners.

Ronald Rugumayo pocketed the bulk of the total professionals’ kitty of 8,000,000/= after emerging as the pro winner.

Rugumayo scored 6-under 66 during the opening round and 1-over on day two for a total of 139 gross.

The professionals’ kitty has been since increased to 10,000,000.