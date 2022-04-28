StarTimes FUFA Big League

Matchday 20 Results

Kataka FC 2-3 Kyetume FC

Blacks Power FC 2-1 Luweero United FC

Ndejje University FC 5-0 Kitara FC

Nyamityobora FC 0-5 Maroons FC

Calvary FC vs MYDA FC (MYDA FC never showed up)

Blacks Power FC, Maroons FC and Kyetume FC are the three teams that have earned promotion to next season’s Uganda Premier League.

The aforementioned trio secured promotion to the top tier division on Thursday as the 2021/22 FUFA Big League climaxed.

Kataka FC who were the other contender failed to make the cut, after suffering a 3-2 loss at home to Kyetume FC.

Blacks Power FC emerged Champions of the season after claiming a 2-1 win over visiting Luweero United FC.

The Lira based side had to come from a goal down to edge Luweero United FC at a soggy Akiibua Stadium following a heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon.

Brian Kone had given Luweero United the lead but a double from Michael Siwu guided the home side to victory.

The win meant Blacks Power topped the table on 39 points after 20 games, finishing a point above Maroons FC who won 5-0 away to Nyamityobora FC.

The Prison Warders survived an early scare when goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol saved a penalty before Fred Amaku, Belmos Opio, Solomon Walusimbi, Hadadi Kambugu and Bruno scored a goal apiece.

The third promotion slot was taken by Kyetume FC who defeated Kataka FC 3-2 at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Kyetume led 3-0 at the break with goals coming from Ezra Bida, Ezra Kaye Kizito before Kataka attempted a comeback through Emmanuel Mukisa and Francis Odongo.

Ndejje University survived relegation on the last day by outwitting Kitara FC with a 5-0 win.