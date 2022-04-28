Matchday 20 Results

Blacks Power FC 1-1 Luweero United FC

Kataka FC 2-3 Kyetume FC

Nyamityobora FC 0-5 Maroons FC

Ndejje University FC 5-0 Kitara FC

Calvary FC vs MYDA FC (MYDA FC did not show up)

Proline FC is officially relegated to the third division (FUFA Regional League) following results from the final day of the 2021/22 FUFA Big League.

With fate not in their hands prior to the last day of the season, Proline FC hoped that either Ndejje University FC failed to win at home to Kitara FC or Blacks Power FC beat visiting Luweero United FC by at least five goals.

It should be noted that Proline FC had finished their games two weeks ago, defeating Kyetume FC 3-2 in Nakisunga.

Ndejje University FC won 5-0 against Kitara FC on Thursday to leapfrog Proline and pushing them into the drop zone.

Victory took Ndejje University to 26 points, one above Proline.

On the other hand, Luweero United FC who came into the final day level on points with Proline lost 2-1 against Blacks Power to survive relegation.

Luweero United survived the relegation monster because of a superior goal difference.

Proline therefore join Nyamityobora FC and MYDA FC as the three teams that have been relegated to their respective regional Leagues.