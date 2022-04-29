Friday April 29, 2022

Tooro United vs KCCA – Buhinga stadium, FortPortal 4pm

UPDF vs URA – Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo

KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso doesn’t take Tooro United’s test lightly ahead of the two sides’ meeting at Buhinga.

The Kasasiro come into the game literally out of the title race and face a side already relegated but Byekwaso is cautious.

“We can’t take them (Tooro United) lightly because recently they beat the table leaders here (Buhinga),” he told the media. “And our record against them here is not good so we have to play our hearts out to get the desired win,” he added.

KCCA come into the game on the back of another disappointing result after dropping points in the 1-1 draw that left the title race literally done.

However, Byekwaso who has come under pressure of late says the target remains to win the remaining games and defend the badge.

“We can’t give up just because we can’t win the title. We have to respect the club and play for the badge and win all our remaining games.”

KCCA won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo but have not managed to pick maximum points at Buhinga on the last three visits.

Elsewhere on the day, UPDF host URA with the latter aiming to win to close in on second place.