Friday April 29, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Outgoing champions Express FC will be keen on delaying Vipers’ title celebration when the two meet at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Friday.

The Venoms are one away win from reclaiming the championship from the Red Eagles who won it last season.

Coming into the game, they lead the table with 61 points, a whopping 14 better than second placed KCCA who travel to already relegated Tooro United.

Midfielder Paul Mucureezi has called on his fellow players to keep maximum concentration and avoid complacency despite a 14-point gap and want to finish the job as early as possible.

“We are definitely ready to win but we don’t need to come with excitement that we have already won the trophy yet we haven’t,” Mucureezi told the club website. “So, we need to come when we are ready for action, have the aggressiveness that we usually have, the attitude of the players really matters a lot in the game tomorrow,” he added.

Express FC Coach James Odoch is wary of the attacking threat posed by Vipers but has a plan to stop them on the day.

“Vipers is a strong and organized team,” he told the club website.

“Basically we’ve been working on our defence, Vipers are good at scoring through crosses like was the case in our last two meetings where they scored through the wings so all we have to do is cut off the wing supply but also we need to keep the ball more so that we frustrate them,” he added.

“I am certain if we do that well, we shall definitely earn maximum points”.

The visitors have no Enock Walusimbi and Daniel Shabene through suspension while Murushid Jjuuko is a doubt.

Vipers have everybody available for selection on the afternoon.

Match Facts

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 1-0 win for Express and it literally handed them the title.

In the past 33 league meetings, Vipers are superior with 14 wins. [L7, D11]