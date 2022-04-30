Sunday Matches

Ceylon Lions v Tornado Bee – Serenity Oval Tornado v Patidar – Kyambogo University Oval Avengers v Kutchi Tigers – Entebbe Cricket Oval

Before Aziz Damani went on a run of winning consecutive league titles, Tornado Bee was the last winner of the league and despite losing most of the championship-winning side they have remained a competitive side.

Since they gained promotion they have never been relegated from the top flight but that Covid break took the life out of most teams with everyone starting all over again.

In their 1st game of the season against ACC, they failed to deal with the long tail and in the end, the game ended in a draw.

Tornado Bee missing out on points in a game that could prove to be crucial in the battle to stay up.

Tornado Bee will make the short trip to Kamengo and visit Ceylon which is second on the table. Ceylon Lions are yet to make their home ground a fortress, they lost to Wanderers in the 1st league match hosted at Kamengo, and Tornado Bee is an opponent desperate to win.

Ceylon Lions will have Deus Muhumuza back from national duty and he should be key in them putting on a big total.

Jonathan Ssebanja was amongst the runs for Tornado Bee in the draw against ACC and he will have to hold the middle together.

At the Lakeside Oval Avengers will be looking at making it two in two when they take on Kutchi Tigers.

Avengers came out on top in a short contest with ACC last weekend on the same ground after the game was badly affected by rain.

Kutchi Tigers are yet to pick up a win this season, they were defeated by Ceylon Lions in their 1st game of the season.

An even encounter between the two sides that could be fighting for their survival in the top flight.

If Avengers win they will put some good distance between themselves and the bottom and a loss for Kutchi Tigers will have them in trouble as they fight to stay up.

In the only Div 2 game Tornado will be taking on Patidar at Kyambogo, Tornado dropped down into the second tier for the 2019 term and it will be interesting to see how they line up.