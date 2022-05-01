The Government of Uganda is further committed to the support of sports from the grassroots stage.

This was the bold message from legislator Hon. Eng. Curthbert Abigaba Mirembe, MP Kibaale county, Kamwenge District upon return from Slovakia where he was the head of delegation for the Uganda Secondary Schools cross country athletes team that won in both gender categories.

ISF Uganda Athletics Cross Country Team

Abigaba who is also the Deputy Chairperson of Sports and Education committee in Parliament was the head of delegation for team Uganda in Slovakia.

I appreciate the athletes, technical team for training them and the Government for supporting the team. Amidst the harsh weather, we managed to return with medals. Eng. Curthbert Abigaba Mirembe, MP Kibaale county, Kamwenge District & Deputy Chairperson of Sports and Education committee in Parliament

More funding:

Abigaba has vowed to report to the Ministry of Education and Sports about the urgent need for funding for the team bound to travel for the ISF games in Normandy, France.

“There is need to provide more funding for France bound team of team Uganda. They have potential and will return victorious” Abigaba stated.

Team Uganda checking out at Entebbe International Airport

Uganda won gold in both gender, with Morocco coming second for silver and Spain scooped bronze during the races executed under extremely very gold weather conditions at the Snow Sports Complex in Štrbské Pleso city, Slovakia.

Uganda also took the fair play medals. The East African country had gold in the female race with Loice Chepkwemoi winning after posting 09:59.

Moroccoan Fatima Ezzahra Birdaha was second with 10:01 and Maureen Chebet came third after running a time of 10:04.

Edith Chebet finished 9th (10:32), Vicky Chepkwemoi came 10th (10:41), Financia Chepkwemoi finished 14th (10:54) and Priscilla Akello was 17th with a time of 11:35.

Morocco’s Jawad Khachina took gold (15:09), closely followed by Ugandan duo of Dolphine Chelimo (15:12) and Abel Chebet (15:16) who won silver and bronze respectively.

Dominic Naido Krop was fifth (15:20), Solomon Cherotwo (15:21) came 6th, Godwin Yeko was 7th (15:28) and another Ugandan, Fred Kiptoo posted 19:10 to take 27th position.

This was the 25th edition of the ISF World School Cross Country Championship that drew over 300 participants from Belgium, Czech Republic, England, France, Ireland, Israel, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine and Slovakia.

Uganda Cross Country Schools’ Team

About the 2022 ISF World Schools Cross Country (Credit: ISF)

Team Uganda Delegation:

Participants:

Females:

Loice Chekwemoi

Vicky Chekwemboi

Edith Chebet

Financia Chepkwemoi

Priscilla Akello

Maureen Chebet

Males:

Abel Chebet

Godwin Yeko

Solomon Cherotwo

Fred Kiptoo

Dominic Naido Krop

Dolphin Chelimo

Officials:

Christopher Banage Mugisha (General Team manager), Twahil Kiteezaala (Team manager), Apollo Ahimbisibwe Bugingo (Medical Doctor), Cosmas Wagubi Kirenda (Personal Assistant), Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya (Commissioner Physical Education and Sports), Derrick Namisi (Ministry of Education and Sports/Planning), Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe (Director Social & Education Sector Committee), Emmanuel Sekago (Media Personnel), Fred Cherich (Coach), Alice Amoding (Chaperon), Alice Alwenyi (Team manager)