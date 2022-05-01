Result

Arua Hill 2-1 Mbarara City

Alfred Leku scored a cracker of a goal as Arua Hill came from behind to beat visitors Mbarara City 2-1 at Barifa.

Ivan Eyam had earlier scored to cancel out a penalty strike from Solomon Okwalinga.

The result leaves Mbarara City on the brink of relegation as they stay second from bottom with 22 points, four behind safety with three games to play.

Okwalinga converted from the spot in the 26th minute after referee Muzamir Waiswa spotted a handball in the area but Eyam punished his former bosses with a leveller four minutes later.

With only six minutes left, Leku won the game with a fantastic strike to take Arua Hill points tally to 46 in fifth place.

Mbarara City’s next game is at home against UPDF on May 8 while Arua Hill will visit cross city rivals Onduparaka two days before.

Action in the league continues on Monday with SC Villa hosting Police while Wakiso Giants will visit Busoga United.