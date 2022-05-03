KCCA FC edged Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Tuesday at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo to remain second on the table.

Despite putting up a resilient performance, Soltilo Bright Stars were eventually overpowered by the home side who won 1-0.

Teenage defender Ibrahim Juma scored the lone goal of the game in what was his first home start for the Kasasiro Boys.

The Former Uganda U17 captain raced into the box to node home Rogers Mato’s cross past goalkeeper Derrick Were who kept the visitors in the game for long spells.

Juma had earlier been denied by Were from well curled free-kick while Sadat Anaku and Dominic Ayela another debutant too got close but couldn’t beat the shot stopper.

Soltilo Bright Stars on the other hand had chances on goal as well including Derrick Ngobi’s effort which was cleared off the line the KCCA defender John Revita.

Skipper Nelson Ssenkatuka had a chance to equalize but his ferocious effort was parried away by goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

The result means KCCA FC maintain their grip in second position with 43 points in 28 games while Soltilo Bright Stars on the other hand remain 10th with 30 points,five above the drop zone.