Uganda Golf Club (UGC) April 2022 Monthly Mug:

Overall Winners:

Men : Derrick Muhumuza – 71 C/b

: Derrick Muhumuza – 71 C/b Women: Diana Nabukenya – 71 Nett

The April 2022 Golf mug at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city witnessed mouth-watering action at the par 72 course.

By the end of the day, Derrick Muhumuza and Diana Nabukenya were the overall winners with an identical 71 nett score.

Muhumuza was better ahead of Zephania Dube on count back.

The highlight of this mug was a hole-in-one shot from Shaban Ram on hole no.9.

The handicap 6 golfer achieved the feat using a Titleist 4 Iron club and a Titleist prov 1 ball as witnessed by Kaka Matama and Brian Wamatu.

“I used an iron on the hole and my caddie thought I would over-hit the ball. The achievement arrived during the Holy month of Ramathan as I was fasting. I am happy to join the hole in one class.” Ram, who shot 13 over 85 revealed.

Other top performers:

Group A was taken by Zephania Dube with 71 Nett ahead of Paul Ndyaguma (72 Nett)

Group B:

Arthur Gakwandi won the men’s B group with 72, two strokes better than Steven Katwiremu.

Group C:

David Wandera clinched group C with 73, two strokes better than Mark Mayen.

Ladies:

Harriet Kitaka toppled the rest of the female golfers in group A with 74, three strokes better than the left handed Gloria Mbaguta.

Group B:

Moreen Nasimolo (77) claimed group B with Eva Lwanga coming second (82).

Moses Muhwezi was the guest winner of this mug funded by Stanbic Bank.

Golfers will switch their attention to the captain’s Bell tournament on 6th and 7th May 2022 at Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

The top performers at the April 2022 Monthly mug at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

