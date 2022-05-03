CAF Champions League 2021-2022 semi-finals:

Match No.135: Atletico Petroleos (Angola) Vs Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Atletico Petroleos (Angola) Vs Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) At Luanda Estadio 11 de Novembro, Angola

Saturday, 7th May 2022

Two Ugandans have been appointed among the officials to handle the upcoming Atletico Petroleos (Angola) and Wydada Casablanca (Morocco) first leg of the semi-finals for the CAF Champions League.

Mike Letti will be the match commissioner and Dixon Okello Adol is the security officer at the Luanda Estadio 11 de Novembro on Saturday, 7th May 2022.

Mike Letti

Algeria has four officials; Mustapha Ghorbal (center referee), Mokrane Gourari (Assistant referee 1), Abdelhak Etchiali (Assistant referee 2) and Lahlou Benbraham (Video Assistant Referee)

Others:

The fourth official is from Burundi; Pacifique Ndabiwenimana, Zimbabwean Felix Onias Tangawarima (assessor), the general Coordinator: Kabelo Bosilong (South Africa), media officer Ivan Capuepue (Angola), Assistant Video Assistant Referee El Hadji Malick Samba (Senegal), second Assistant Video Assistant Referee Beida Dahane (Mauritania), Mike Letti (match commissioner), Dixon Okello Adol (security) and the COVID-19 Officer is Pedro Miguel Arcanjo Essaca from Angola.

The second leg will be played on 13th May 2022 in Morocco.

The officials: