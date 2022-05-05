East & Central Africa Clubs Netball Championship 2022:

8 th – 15 th May

– 15 May At Kamwokya Community Sports Centre, Kampala

All is set to for the 2022 East and Central Africa Clubs Netball Championship in Uganda.

The event will throw off officially on Sunday 8th May 2022 at the newly constructed Kamwokya Community Sports Centre, as confirmed at the official launch held on Wednesday,4th May at the Netball headquarters in Old Kampala.

Clubs from the host country Uganda will be joined by those from Kenya, Tanzania and Tanzania for the week-long championship.

Uganda’s record league champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) are also the reigning champions of the tournament last played in 2019 (hosted by Zanzibar).

NIC will lead the cast of clubs from Uganda Uganda. Others will include; Prisons, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

“We have prepared well and set to defend the trophy at home. There is no any sort of pressure.” Stellah Oyell of NIC revealed.

Kampala University (KU) is the reigning men champions and are joined by WOB.

Other teams:

Three Tanzanian female clubs have also confirmed participation to include; JKT Mbweni, Uhamiagi and Tamisemi.

Two will come from Tanzania among the male teams; Muungano and Arusha Jiji.

Zanzibar shall send JKU and KVZ whilst JKU will play among the men.

Kenya has Prisons for both men and women.

Local Organizing Committee officials with some club captains (Credit: UNF)

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) officials Rosette Kaala (chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee) and Francis Banya (Acting Chief Executive Officer) graced the official launch.

Banya stressed upon the essence of such a regional championship to the economy of Uganda.

“We are excited as Uganda Netball Federation to be hosting the East and Central clubs championship. This is one tournament of great significance to the development of the game in the region. Besides that, Uganda as a country will directly benefit from the incomes generated through forex” Banya noted.

Foreign clubs are expected to arrive in Uganda by Friday.

Participating Clubs:

Tanzania:

Female: JKT Mbweni, Uhamiagi, Tamisemi

Male: Muungano, Arusha Jiji

Zanzibar:

Female: JKU, KVZ

Male: JKU

Kenya:

Female : Prisons

Male: Prisons

Uganda:

Female: National Insurance Corporation (Defending Champions), Prisons, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF)

National Insurance Corporation (Defending Champions), Prisons, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Male: Kampala University (Defending Champions), WOB