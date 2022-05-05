Friday May 07, 2022

Gaddafi Arena, Jinja 4pm

After going nine games without a win, newly promoted Gaddafi FC will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Tooro United.

The Jinja based army side lie 13th on the log with 28 points, only three above relegation and must beat already relegated Tooro United to get their campaign back on track.

Their coach Mubarak Wamboya Abu is aware of the importance of the game.

“As technical, we have prepared the well. They are set and the camp is highly motivated,” said Wamboya.

“We are not taking the game lightly and we believe this is a game to bring back our season targets. If we play with the same attitude from the last training, we expect to collect maximum points.”

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first round clash at Buhinga and the visitors come into the game on the back of eleven games without any win.