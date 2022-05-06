Result

Gaddafi 7-0 Tooro United

Richard Basangwa scored a hat-trick as newcomers Gaddafi put relegated Tooro United to the sword with a 7-0 humbling defeat.

Ronald Bithum (brace), Steven Muguchi and Alex Kitaata were also on the score sheet.

Basangwa’s first goal arrived on the half hour mark to take the score line to 3-0 after Kitaata and Muguchi had scored in the 10th and 22nd minutes respectively.

He added the other in the 79th minute before he completed his hat-trick with six minutes to play.

The win ended a nine-match streak with victory for the debutants who now climb to 10th place on the table with 31 points with two games to play.

Their next game is at home against KCCA next Saturday while Tooro United who are rock bottom with 10 points will visit Mbarara City on the same day.