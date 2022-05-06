World Continental Tour Gold, Nairobi (Kip Keino Classic)

Saturday, 7 th May 2022

May 2022 At Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani – Nairobi

Several Ugandan athletes will take part in the Kip Keino Class world continental tour Gold in Nairobi city, Kenya on Saturday, 7th May 2022.

This will be categorized in the national and discretionary events.

Shida Leni will be looking to improve on her seasonal best 51.47 in the 400m women race.

Shida Leni Credit: Jjumba Martin

Only USA’s Jonathas Wadeline has a better personal best (49.60).

Hellen Syombua of Kenya is second best with 51.09 but Portuguese Scott Gabby has the season’s best time, 51.66.

Others in this race will be Coetzee Miranda (South Africa), Susanne Walli (Austria), Laura Muller (Germany) and Rachel Gloria Pellaud of Switzerland.

5000m (Men):

Uganda will be represented by Dismas Yeko whose best time is 14:06:90.

He will be facing a solid field that has Ethiopian Melak Nibret (12:54:22) and Kenya’s Daniel Ebenyo Simiyu (12:55:88).

Winnie Nanyondo in action Credit: Christel Saneh

5000m (Women):

Winnie Nanyondo with a personal best time of 15:57:16 will come face to face with Kenyan Mercy Cherono (14:33:95), Ethiopian Alem Mizan (14:46:20) and Daisy Jepkemei of Kazakhistan (14:51:72).

3000m Steeplechase (Men):

Uganda will have two representatives in the 3000m steeplechase men race with Albert Chemutai and Ezekiel Mutai.

They come against direct competition against USA’S Stalney Kebenei, Hillary Yego (Turkey), Wilberforce Kones (Kenya), Damuel Deguisa Bariso (Ethiopia), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), Benjamin Kigen (enya), Elias Kibet (Kenya), John Koech (Brunei), among others.

800m (Women):

Halima Nakaayi will fly Uganda’s fly in the 800m women event alongside Slovenia’s Anita Horvat, Naomo Korir (Kenya), South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso, Mesele Worknesh (Ethiopia), Jarinter Mwasya (Kenya), among others.

Nakaayi has so far the best seasonal best time with 1:58:58, with Kenya’s Jarinter Mwasya coming close (2:01:39).

Meanwhile, Peruth Chemutai will race in the women 3000m steeplechase catergory.