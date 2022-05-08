Emmanuel Wamala is the new captain for the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) for the tenure 2022-2023.

Wamala succeeds Patrick Walter Billy whose tenure in office lasted for 12 months for the entire 2021, coming from the Jackson Karyarugookwe tenure (2019-2020).

The history of the club captains at UGC is well documented and dates as far back as 1908 during the epoch of AC Tomkins.

Traditionally, the era of a new captain officially commences with the Captain’s Bell prize tournament where he later entertains guests at a merry making ceremony.

At the ceremony, he signals a bell and every member is served a drink of his choice on the captain’s bill as he embarks on the leadership of the club.

Such was the mood as the 2022 Captain’s Bell tournament was climaxed at Uganda Golf Club on Saturday, 7th May in Kampala.

UGC Captain Emmanuel Wamala rings a bell as a signal of taking over (Credit: David Isabirye)

In his acknowledgement speech, the incoming captain Wamala lauded Absa bank for the special cooperation with Uganda Golf Club over the years, particularly hailing praise to the current managing director Mumba Kalifugwa.

Wamala, in a special way appreciated the golfers who braved the unfriendly rainy weather to grace off this historic annual championship.

The UGC Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament has been played traditionally since 1908 during the era of captain AC Tomkins. It is to usher in the new executive of the captain. I thank Absa Bank for supporting Uganda Golf Club time immemorial especially MD Mumba Kalifungwa. I thank the out-going executive for the great work done amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. To the golfers, thumbs up for braving the early rains for this massive turn up. Emmanuel Wamala, Captain Uganda Golf Club

Also, Captain Wamala optimally utilized this platform to introduce his entire executive to the members.

Paul Nuwagaba is the vice-Captain and course secretary, as well.

He is also on the strategic and planning committee. Ruth Ssali is the Honorary Secretary, Patrick Kagoro as the Honorary Treasurer.

The nominated members include; Hillary Ndungutse, Paul Charles Rukundo (Competitions and Public Relations secretary), Rodah Kimera (F & B Secretary) and Dorren Mwesigye.

Meanwhile, Grace Kabonero is the lady captain.

The 2022 UGC Captain’s Bell championship was officially won by Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera in the male and female categories respectively.

Legendary pro golfer Deo Akope won the professional category with a total of 140 gross over two days.

Akope pocketed the lion’s share of the total kitty (Shs. 10,000,000) from the exclusive sponsors Absa Bank Uganda.

Uganda Golf Club Captains since 2002: