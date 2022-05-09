FUFA has confirmed the Referees that will be in charge of the first leg fixtures in the semifinals of the 2021/22 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

It should be noted that the semifinal contests are played on a home and away basis.

FIFA certified centre referee Ali Sabila Chelangat will be in charge of the encounter between Booma FC and BUL FC on Tuesday, 10th May at Masindi Municipal Stadium.

He will be work with Issa Masembe and Emmanuel Okudra as the first and second assistant Referees respectively.

Henry Byaruhanga will serve as the fourth official while retired FIFA Referee Bria Miiro Nsubuga has been appointed the Referees assessor.

In the other semifinal, where Mbarara City FC will host holders Vipers SC on Wednesday, Asaduh Ssemere will be the centre referee working alongside Lee Okello and Gilbert Ngyendo as first and second assistant referee respectively.

Shamirah Nabadda will be the fourth official while Henry Harry Basiisa is the referees assessor.

The winners on aggregate will advance to the final.