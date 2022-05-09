Two amateur golfers Grace Kasango and Canary Kabise have graduated to the professional golf ranks.

This positive development follows impressive performance at the 2022 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) captain’s Bell tournament held in Kampala city.

Kasango, a towering golfer from Jinja Golf Club made the grade after an impressive 146 total gross score in 36 holes played over two days at the par 72-UGC course.

Over the two rounds, Kasango scored an identical 1-over par 73.

“I am excited that I have joined the professional category of golf after so many years of trying. I will maintain my training regime to further improve my game” Kasango who stands at 6 feet 3 inches remarked.

Grace Kasango (left) recieves a golf bag after being the best amateur at the 2022 UGC Captain’s Bell Tournament (Credit: David Isabirye)

During round one, Kasango scored three birdies on holes 1, 3 and 11 (ball pool).

He then scored 12 pars (2,4,5,6,7,8,9,13,14,15, 16 and 18) with boggy scores on 2, 10, 12, 16 and 17.

On day two, he also had three birdies on holes 1, 3 and 13. His 11 pars came on 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17 and 18 as the four boggies were played on 2, 7, 11 and 16.

Mehta Club member Kabise on the other hand had a false start with 7-over 79 on day one before posting the day’s best joint score of 3-under 69, same as professional Adolf Muhumuza.

Other amateurs who took part included Samuel Kato (155), Denis Kabalira (156), Tom Jingo (158), Fred Nkuranga (158), Clovis Kasangaki (161), Nasser Mackie (161), Michael Tumusiime (163), Bulhan Matovu (166), Edgar Muzahura (171) and Ashraf Bagalana (176).

Deo Akope won the professional category with a combined 140 gross mark in two rounds, a stroke better than second placed Rodell Gaita.

Phillip Kasozi (143) and Ronald Rugumayo (144) completed the top four positions before Kasango’s 146 in fifth position.

Both Kasango and Kabise can make their long awaited professional debut at the upcoming Noble Mayombe Memorial Tournament in Fort Portal city, only after clearing the mandatory $100 registration fee.

Uganda Professional Golf Association (UPGA) now has over 40 members with two females; Flavia Namakula and Irene Nakalembe.