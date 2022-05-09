TP Mazembe 1-0 RS Berkene

Al Ahli Tripoli 0-2 Orlando Pirates

Former African champions TP Mazembe and Orlando Pirates put one foot in the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup after winning their first legs.

Mazembe scored late to beat Morocco’s RS Berkene 1-0 in Lubumbashi while Pirates stunned Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 away in Benghazi.

See more ⏱️ FULL-TIME!



🇱🇾 Ahli Tripoli 0-2 @orlandopirates 🇿🇦



The guests clinch an important win away from home! #TotalEnergiesCAFCC | #AHLTPIR pic.twitter.com/BhL7HaQEjq — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 8, 2022

John Bakatta scored the winning goal for the DR Congo side in the 97th minute that gives them a slight advantage before they travel to Morocco next weekend.

In Benghazi, Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele scored in the first half to ensure the South Africans took a huge step ahead of next weekend’s return leg.

Both RS Berkene and Al Ahli will need extra performance to overturn the results if they are to reach the last two.