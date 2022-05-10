

This year’s edition of the Pearl of Africa Rally has received commendable safety approvals.

The rally which was the third round of the African Rally championship took place over the weekend in Mukono district.

The event has over the past years treaded on a yellow card over safety. That threatened the rally that has been on the African series for two decades.

Safety delegates, Nicholas Klinger and William Louw Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

However, the FIA safety delegates acknowledged the effort of the organisers to realize a much improved safety rally.

“For sure, Pearl rally is coming back. Safety has improved although a lot has to be done but at least there was an improvement.

“Achieving a good safety was a long process which I was part of with my colleagues. And what I have seen shows that everybody is able to create an incident-free event,” says Nicholas Klinger, the FIA head of Safety.

“From the organizers, spectators and the crews by giving feedback to the organizers on what they see in the running stages,” he added.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Uganda has the biggest fans base on the continent and managing the crowds has always proved a challenge for a longtime.

“Safety should not only focus on the Pearl rally but all rally competitions in the country.

“FIA has been training delegates across the globe about a good event with a top safety. We value safety for all.

“All stakeholders needed to be involved to achieve this. While organisers do a bigger job, the rest are also important to implement a good safety,” Klinger emphasised.

Jas Mangat

The weekend event was won by Uganda’s Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya followed by Leroy and Urshlla Gomes from Zambia.