BUL FC has one foot into this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup final after earning a convincing win over Booma FC in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Jinja based put up a sounding performance to dispatch Kitara regional league side Booma FC with a 5-1 victory.

Youngster Oketch Simon Peter came through with a brace while Richard Wandyaka, Ibrahim Kazindula and Karim Ndugwa added a goal each in the game played at Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Right from onset, BUL were ruthless and by 12 minutes they were three goals to the good.

Oketch opened the scores as early as the 5th minute and he had two inside the opening quarter. Wandyaka too had scored in between.

Leonard Mujuwa got the consolation for Booma but this didn’t stop BUL who went ahead to lead 4-1 going into the break with Kazindula getting the other goal.

Ndugwa who now leads the scoring charts in the tournament got his sixth of the campaign and BUL’s fifth on the day in the second half, converting from the spot.

BUL now take a big advantage into the return leg slated for next week in Jinja.

In the other semifinal fixture, Mbarara City FC will host holders Vipers SC in the first leg on Wednesday at Kakyeka Stadium.