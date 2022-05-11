ISF World School Games 2022

International Schools Sports (Basketball):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

Uganda will field two basketball teams (both male and female) at the upcoming 2022 International Schools Sports World Games in Normandy, France.

Each of the teams has four members apiece.

Nabisunsa Girls School duo of Sarah Namale and Mariam Patience Karungi are part of the team.

The other two are Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School) and Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International).

Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya of Vine International School

Males:

The boys’ team has Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe) and Shane Fvaour Siima Birungi of Kampala International School.

Other Teams:

Athletics has 16 members (8 per gender), captained by Dominic Naido Krop (Standard High School, Zana) and Slovakia cross country gold medalist Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School.

Uganda will also be represented in Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Table Tennis and Swimming.

These games are scheduled to take place from the 14th to 24th May 2022.

State Minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua will lead the Uganda delegation to France.

Team Uganda Basketball Delegation:

Boys:

Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe), Shane Favour Siima Birungi (Kampala International School)

Girls:

Sarah Namale (Nabisunsa Girls School), Mariam Patience Karungi (Nabisunsa Girls School), Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School), Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International)