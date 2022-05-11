Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final on Friday, 20 May 2022, the Confederation of African Football has confirmed.

“This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State – the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side Akwa United….,” read a statement on the Caf website.

At the moment, four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup with TP Mazembe and Orlando Pirates leading the semis from the first leg clashes.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

Last year (2021), the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.