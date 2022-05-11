The draw for the upcoming CECAFA Senior Women’s Challenge Cup has been successfully held on Wednesday.

The function conducted via zoom had a total of eight Nations from the East Africa region and these were pooled into two groups, each containing four.

It should be noted that Uganda will host the Tournament starting on 22nd May to 5th June 2022 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Hosts Uganda have been placed in group A and will have to compete against Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

This will be the first time in a longtime that Burundi and Rwanda are featuring at the same regional event.

Both Uganda and Burundi will use the regional Championship as precursor for the 2022 TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Uganda qualified for the Continental showpiece and were placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal and Burkina Faso.



Burundi on the other hand are in Group C that has defending Champions Nigeria, South Africa and Botswana.

This is the second time that Uganda is hosting this Championship, the first coming in 2016.

Groups

Group A

Uganda

Rwanda

Burundi

Djibouti

Group B

Tanzania

Ethiopia

Zanzibar

South Sudan