Results
- Mbarara City 1-2 Vipers SC
Vipers gained advantage in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final after edging Mbarara City 2-1 at Kakyeeka on Wednesday.
Paul Mucureezi and Milton Karisa scored the goals late in the first half for the visitors who are chasing a historic double after winning the league.
Seiri Agumaho scored the hosts consolation that leaves them with a fighting chance ahead of the return leg fixture at Kitende next week.
Mucureezi starting his first game in a long time broke the deadlock in the 40th minute and Karisa added the other at the stroke of half time.
The lead halved by an 82nd minute goal from Seiri but it will be hard to make a comeback at Kitende.
With BUL FC seeing off Booma 5-1 on Tuesday, it all looks a repeat of last season’s final if both teams maintain their advantage.