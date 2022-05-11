Results

Mbarara City 1-2 Vipers SC

Vipers gained advantage in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final after edging Mbarara City 2-1 at Kakyeeka on Wednesday.

Paul Mucureezi and Milton Karisa scored the goals late in the first half for the visitors who are chasing a historic double after winning the league.

Seiri Agumaho scored the hosts consolation that leaves them with a fighting chance ahead of the return leg fixture at Kitende next week.

See more 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 |



Goals from Mucureezi & Karisa give the Venoms a slim advantage over the Ankole Lions after the first leg of the sides' semi-final tie.



◾2nd leg of the tie will be played next Tuesday at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/wJjxvO0p0p — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) May 11, 2022

Mucureezi starting his first game in a long time broke the deadlock in the 40th minute and Karisa added the other at the stroke of half time.

The lead halved by an 82nd minute goal from Seiri but it will be hard to make a comeback at Kitende.

With BUL FC seeing off Booma 5-1 on Tuesday, it all looks a repeat of last season’s final if both teams maintain their advantage.