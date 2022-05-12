Vipers SC tactician Roberto Oliviera and Onduparaka FC skipper Muhammad Shaban have been named the best for the month of April in the Uganda Premier League monthly awards.

In a function held at Kati Kati Restaurant, Kampala on Thursday, Oliviera and Shaban were named best coach and player respectively.

Each of the coveted accolade came with cash prize of UGX 1M from sponsors Pilsner Lager, a brand of Uganda Breweries Limited.

Shaban beat off competition from KCCA FC striker Sadat “Happy” Anaku and Vipers SC sharp shooter Caesar Manzoki.

Onduparaka FC skipper Muhammad Shaban

The Onduparaka captain was in fine form last month, scoring six goals in four games, including a hat trick against Police FC.

The other three came against Express FC (brace) and SC Villa.

“I want to that God, and of course the fans, it hasn’t been easy but they motivated me even when things did not go right, I have not done this alone, the teammates an technical staff have equally played a key role.” He said.

For Oliviera, he won the accolade ahead of Paul Kiwanuka and Bosco Dudu of Soltilo Bright Stars FC and Onduparaka FC respectively.

Vipers SC Head Coach Roberto Oliviera.

This is the third accolade he is getting this season having done the same in December last year and March.