Sportsmen across the divide have their own rich tales to tell home about.

These are detailed storylines ranging from humble backgrounds, development paths, challenges and yes, the opportunities.

Uganda’s young Table Tennis player Denis Wasswa Kikomeko has his own lane in the sports peripheries to report about.

Kikomeko who is also christened as “Urban Vibes” does not play any other game apart from Table Tennis.

Denis Wasswa Kikomeko in action during a Table Tennis competitive game

Shockingly, his Table Tennis journey only kicked off 5 years ago during the Primary seven vacation.

“I only started playing Table Tennis in 2017 during my primary seven vacation holidays. I was encouraged by my biological brother Ryan Ssekulima to train. He taught me from scratch. How to handle the bat, serve, defend and attack. I picked keen interest and today, here I am” Kikomeko reveals.

In Senior one, Kikomeko was given an education bursary at Table Tennis hub Mbogo College where he is now in S4.

He lauds Robert Ssekitoleko for his tireless efforts that enabled him get a bursary.

He is one of the six players on Uganda’s Table Tennis team at the 19th International Schools Tournament in Normandy city, France.

Kikomeko is excited about the opportunity that comes with making his maiden flight.

“I am humbled that I performed well during the qualifiers and made the team. I am keen for my first ever flight and looking forward a solid performance” Kikomeko, who is affiliated to Mbogo College T.T club notes.

Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (right) with Tendo Kasoma (Credit: David Isabirye)

Background:

Kikomeko was born on 6th December 2005 to Lawrence Lukoda & Sarah Nampijja in Rubaga Division, Kampala city.

He is a Muganda by tribe, hailing from the Njovu (Elephant clan).

At the moment, he stays in Kawempe Mbogo, a surburb of Kampala famous for producing Table Tennis players.

He had his elementary education at Ggangu Muslim Primary School, Busaabala (P1-P7) and has been at Mbogo College until S4, his current class.

At Mbogo College, his best subject is Mathematics and his favourite teacher is Ismail Kaye, ironically a teacher of History subject.

Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (left) and Tendo Kasoma during the ISF qualifiers

Role Models:

Kikomeko was inspired by T.T coach Jonathan Ssenyonga (Current head coach, Table Tennis at Mbogo Mixed) and internationally, he likes the game of the world’s number five Tomokazu Harimoto, a Chinese –cum-Japanese.

His best stroke as in action is the forehand with the toughest opponent ever as national team teammate Phillip Martin Napokooli, the country’s current seed two.

World number five Table Tennis player Tomokazu Harimoto is Kikomeko’s international role model

Phillip Martin Napookoli, the current Table Tennis seed two in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

On any day, he prefers a well cooked meal of meat and rice.

Kikomeko praises the Table Tennis sport for the enormous achievements gained from it.

“I have had a bursary since S1 because of Table Tennis. I have also met so many people and gained fame. I will also be traveling to Europe because of the game. I give glory to God” he adds.

By and large, it is by perserevance that Kikomeko solidered on despite his late entry to Table Tennis and sport in general.

Such is the heart and courage that will keep him aloft for years.

Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (facing camera) in action during the national trials at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Detailed profile:

