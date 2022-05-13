Result

SC Villa 2-1 Arua Hill

SC Villa moved closer to surviving relegation after coming from a goal down to beat visitors Arua Hill 2-1 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Gift Fred scored a late winner to add to Travis Mutyaba’s first half strike turning Rashid Toha early goal into a mere consolation.

Toha put Livingstone Mbabazi’s men in the lead inside three minutes but Mutyaba ensured the game went into the break even with a 34th minute goal.

With the game destined for a stalemate, Fred scored the winner that ensured the Jogoos took all three points that put them on 33 points, five ahead of safety with one game to play.

If Police don’t win against BUL FC on Saturday, Villa will have secured their position in the division for yet another campaign after a forgetful season.