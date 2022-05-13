Wakiso Giants have ended their two year partnership with Wardwizard under their brand VYOM by introducing a new shirt partner for the forthcoming season.

The Premier League side on Friday May 13 confirmed 1xBet as their official shirt sponsors for 2022/23 in a deal worth 65,000 $ at a ceremony held at Kati Kati Resturant.

The Club Chief Executive Officer Sula Kamoga couldn’t hide the excitement about the new member of the Purple Sharks family

“We are delighted to unveil a new member of the Wakiso Giants family, a new Sponsor, 1XBet which is an international brand,” said Kamoga.

“They are partners of many international clubs and probably the reason they had to work with another global brand in the names of Wakiso Giants Football Club in a partnership that will last for one year for the start,” he added.

Anthony Dhabangi, 1xBet Operational Manager said:“We have been working with African football leagues and clubs for a long time. Wakiso Giants is a signing that we are very pleased with. Since its inception in 2009, this team has come a long way and is now well-known to fans in the country and beyond.

“We are confident that Wakiso Giants have a great future in Ugandan football, and fans of the team will soon enjoy plenty of thrilling emotions.”

Fufa Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu who represented the FA was full of praise for Wakiso Giants and thanked 1XBet for continue giving back to football community.

“At Fufa, we are happy with corporate companies investing in the game and we are happy for Wakiso Giants,” said Mandu who also emphasized professionalism at all cost.