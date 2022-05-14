2022 Singleton match play Golf challenge championship

Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 14 – At Entebbe Club

The 2022 Singleton match play golf challenge championship returns with round four at the par 71-lake side Entebbe club on Saturday, May 14.

This will be the quarter final round where the eight remaining pairs shall lock-horns to determine the final four that will march to the next round.

Action tees off as early as 7 AM with golfers in the subsidiary group taking on the fair-ways.

Geoffrey Odur Ojok swinging off (Credit: David Isabirye)

The main groups will commence by 12:50 PM when the pair of Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan shall take on the all-conquering Lony Akena and lawyer Geoffrey Odur.

At 13:00, William Bizibu, playing alongside Alex Kazenga will square up Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira.

Ten minutes later, the golfing couple of Charles and Edrea Kagombe will then face Charles Odere and Moses “Golola” Ssebugwawo.

Berna Musanabera, fresh from winning the 2022 Captain’s Bell tournament at Uganda Golf Club last week, playing with Patricia Nakasi will play against Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore, teeing off at 13:20.

Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera with their trophies alongside Absa Bank’s MD Mumba Kalifungwa (Credit: David Isabirye)

The semi-final show down will have four pairs in June 2022 ahead of the grand finale in July.

The winning pair will be rewarded with return air tickets to Dubai in January 2023.

The Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe is arguably the biggest amateur golf event that happens every month in Uganda.

Every month, there is a theme designed to march the day and a breathe-taking 19th hole experience as the golfers dine, wine and get entertained.

Besides Singleton as the headline sponsors, there are a couple of other partners as Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Rider Lounge, Entebbe.

Main Groups: