Golfing couple Charles Kagombe and Edrea Kagombe have defied the odds to reach the semi-finals of the on-going Singleton match play golf challenge at the par-71 Entebbe club.

The Mbarara based couple overcame the pairing of Charles Odere and Moses Ssebugwawo.

They attributed their victory to the great strategy laid before the game.

“I played the opening shot on every hole and my wife Edrea would take on the second one and make amends” Charles Kagombe revealed.

Meanwhile, the pair of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira defeated William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga with six holes left to play.

Akatuhurira singled out the teamwork element as well as the early preparations.

“We learnt of our opponents (William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga), we sat down and planned accordingly. We embarked on early preparations and today, we have made it to the semi-finals” Akatuhurira remarked.

Paul Nsereko on the tee-box before driving off. He played in the subsidary category

Lady golfer prepares to tee off during the 2022 Singleton match play challenge in Entebbe

In the other match, Brian Cable with James O’Sullivan defeated Lony Akena and Geoffrey Odur 2/1.

With the same score (2/1), Joram Tumwine with Julius Borore won against Patricia Nakasi and Berna Musanabera.

The semi-finals will be played on 11th June 2022 at the same venue.

The winning pair will be rewarded with return air tickets to Dubai in January 2023.

The Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe is arguably the biggest amateur golf event that happens every month in Uganda.

Besides Singleton as the headline sponsors, there are a couple of other partners as Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Rider Lounge, Entebbe.