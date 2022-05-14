Saturday fixtures 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs Vipers – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha

Police vs BUL – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Gaddafi vs KCCA – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja

URA vs Busoga United – Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Mbarara vs Tooro United – Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara

Express vs UPDF – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Onduparaka vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Green Light stadium, Arua

Seven fixtures are on card on the penultimate day of the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League season but the main focus will be at four venues where teams involved in relegation scuffle play.

At Lugogo, Police who occupy the last of the relegation slots host BUL who occupy 5th place in a game the hosts must win if they are to improve their chances of staying up.

They won their last fixture 3-1 away to wobbling Wakiso Giants and held SC Villa before and will want to build on that against a decent BUL side that is also in the semis of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Cops are on 28 points and a win could see them jump of out of the red zone if results elsewhere go in their favour.

At Ndejje, Busoga United who lost 2-1 to KCCA in their last game visit third placed URA.

With 29 points in 13th place, they are aware that they must pick a decent result against the Tax men and also hope that Police drop points at home to BUL FC.

In Jinja, Gaddafi hosts giants KCCA who aim at consolidating second position on the table.

The league’s newbies currently occupy 11th position with 31 points and a win will all but ensure they play another season in the top division.

Elsewhere, the survival battle will see visitors Soltilo Bright Stars and wounded Onduparaka face off at the Green Light stadium.

The visitors are 12th on the 16-team log with 30 points while the Caterpillars are already assured of top flight football next season.

In other games on the day, champions elect Vipers visit Wakiso Giants at Wakissha, Mbarara City and Tooro United – the two confirmed teams for relegation so far face off at Kakyeeka in a dead rubber while UPDF and Express tussle it out at Wankulukuku.

In the only game played on Friday, SC Villa surely confirmed survival after beating visiting Arua Hill 2-1 at Njeru.