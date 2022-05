Results

Wydad Casablanca 1-1 Petro de Luanda [Agg: 4-2]

ES Setif 2-2 Al Ahly [Agg: 2-6]

Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt will face Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Caf Champions League final.

The Egyptian giants overcame Algeria’s ES Setif 6-2 on aggregate to reach a third consecutive final after drawing 2-2 in Algeria.

They had won the reverse fixture 4-0 in Cairo and in Algeria; they scored through Ahmed Abdelkader and Mohamed Sherif on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Wydad Casablanca held on pressure from visiting Petro de Luanda to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

In Morocco, the game ended in a 1-1 draw but Wydad had beaten the Angolan side 3-1 in Luanda.