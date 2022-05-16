Futsal Super League

Opening Day Results

KJT FC 2-2 Luzira FC

KJT FC 10-0 ASKA FC

Park FC 2-0 Kisenyi FC

Kisenyi FC 7-0 Kabowa Dream FC

Aidenal FC 7-0 ASKA FC

Park FC 0-0 Aidenal FC

Talent Bridge FC 5-2 Kabowa Dream FC

Luzira FC 5-2 Talent Bridge FC

The 2022 Futsal Super League officially got underway on Sunday, 15th May 2022 at Old Kampala Arena with eight games played, producing a total of 47 goals scored.

The new season came with exciting news of live broadcast for the games on FUFA TV, the first of its kind.

With 8 teams taking part, the opening day of the League witnessed each team play two games.

The opening fixture between KJT and Luzira Futsal Club produced a two-all draw. Umar Ssebuliba and Abasi Kyeyune scored for KJT but the latter got their goals through Ivan Othieno and Joel Ogwang.

KJT would later on win their second game of the day, thumping ASKA FC 10-0. Abdallah Mayiwa and Stuart Henry Kafuluma scored a hat trick each while Anthony Male, Najibu Muwonge, Uthman Lule, and Umar Ssebuliba also got onto the score sheet.

ASKA lost their second game 7-0 to Aidenal who had earlier drawn goalless against defending Champions Park FC.

Park FC had made a perfect start to their title defence, overcoming Kisenyi FC with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Joseph Kakembo and Shafic Avemah.

In the other games played, Kabowa Dream had a horrible outing losing their two games 7-0 to Kisenyi FC and 5-2 to Talent Bridge.

Talent Bridge later lost with the same score-line to Luzira FC.

Action will return next week with 4 games on card at the same venue;

Matchday Three Fixtures

Park FC vs Talent Bridge -9AM

Luzira FC vs ASKA FC -10AM

Kisenyi FC vs Aidenal FC -11AM

KJT FC vs Kabowa Dream FC – 12PM