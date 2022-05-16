Fred Kajoba has congratulated his former side Vipers SC upon winning the 2021/22 season but believes lack of experienced coaches made it so easy for the Venoms.

The Venoms have been head and shoulders above the rest winning the league with four games to spare and lead second placed KCCA by 15 points.

Vipers celebrate Credit: John Batanudde

“Congratulations to Vipers, well deserved winners,” Kajoba told Kawowo Sports. “They have been the best side in the division by far,” he added.

“But they had no competitors especially after the league didn’t have as many experienced coaches to counter Vipers.”

Bbosa and Ssimbwa Credit: John Batanudde

Kajoba, a league winner with Vipers in 2019/20 says that absence of coaches like Sam Ssimbwa, Mike Mutebi, Wasswa Bbosa and himself, all league winners meant the competition was lowered.

The Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach also had no kind words for some tacticians who he described as not ready to lead big teams but hypocritically fought others behind their backs.

“I won’t mention names but those coaches now understand it’s not easy as they thought.”

BUL FC Coach Alex Isabirye

Meanwhile, Kajoba picked Alex Isabirye and Paul Kiwanuka as best coaches this season and BUL FC goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa as his best goalkeeper.