Results
- Orlando Pirates 0-1 Al Ahli Tripoli [Agg: 2-1]
- RS Berkane 4-1 TP Mazembe [Agg: 4-2]
RS Berkane stunned five time African champions TP Mazembe to reach the finals of the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup to set up date with Orlando Pirates.
The Moroccan side, coached by DR Congo national Florent Ibenge overturned a 1-0 first deficit by beating the Congolese side 4-1 in Morocco on Sunday.
El Fahil scored a late brace including a penalty in the 88th minute before he put icing on the cake with a goal in the sixth of added minute.
Bakri El Helali and Larbi Naji had scored earlier to Ibenge’s charges with Beni Kinzumbi’s first half equaliser turning into a mere consolation.
The visitors had to contend most of the second half with a man less after Kwame was sent off for a second bookable offence.
Ugandan international Joseph Ochaya featured as a second half substitute.
Earlier on the day, Al Ahli Tripoli beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in South Africa but that was not enough as they had lost 2-0 in the first leg in Benghazi.
The final will be contested on May 20 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Nigeria.