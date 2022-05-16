Results

Orlando Pirates 0-1 Al Ahli Tripoli [Agg: 2-1]

RS Berkane 4-1 TP Mazembe [Agg: 4-2]

RS Berkane stunned five time African champions TP Mazembe to reach the finals of the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup to set up date with Orlando Pirates.

The Moroccan side, coached by DR Congo national Florent Ibenge overturned a 1-0 first deficit by beating the Congolese side 4-1 in Morocco on Sunday.

El Fahil scored a late brace including a penalty in the 88th minute before he put icing on the cake with a goal in the sixth of added minute.

Bakri El Helali and Larbi Naji had scored earlier to Ibenge’s charges with Beni Kinzumbi’s first half equaliser turning into a mere consolation.

The visitors had to contend most of the second half with a man less after Kwame was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Ugandan international Joseph Ochaya featured as a second half substitute.

See more 🎥 HIGHLIGHTS:



A late goal for Ahli Tripoli wasn't enough to clinch the final ticket vs. @orlandopirates!#PIRAHLT | #TotalEnergiesCAFCC | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/Zv2ul1nUm0 — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 15, 2022

Earlier on the day, Al Ahli Tripoli beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in South Africa but that was not enough as they had lost 2-0 in the first leg in Benghazi.

The final will be contested on May 20 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Nigeria.