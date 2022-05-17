FIFA has always preached the gospel of Club Licensing as a vehicle that can deliver professionalism to clubs both in the short, mid and long term.

The licensing exercise sets standards that clubs ought to fullfil in order to become self reliant and business oriented.

Key focus areas in Club Licensing include governance, marketing and communication among others.

FUFA has over the years put this into practice and there is even will to make better strides in the next years.

It is upon this background that FIFA officials are in the country ahead of the Women Club Licensing workshop slated for Thursday, 19th May 2022 at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Andres Portabella, the FIFA Club Licensing Consultant and Bruno Van Hellemont, the FIFA Professional isation Manager (Women Football Division) arrived in Uganda on Sunday.

The two were welcomed to FUFA Complex by FUFA 3rd Vice President, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson alongside FUFA Deputy CEO-Football, Decolas Kizza, FUFA Executive Committee Member Rogers Mugisha and FUFA Club Licensing Manager, Ivan Kintu Bayige.

The FIFA officials will interact with club administrators from the FUFA Women Super League with emphasis put on 4 salient topics that include;

1- Advancing the professionalisation of the Women’s game.

2- Accelerating the development of the game at all levels.

3- Building on the existing Senior league.

4- Helping the Member Association achieve its strategic plans to be specific the FUFA Women Football Strategy.