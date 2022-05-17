She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens FC will face off in a title decider as the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League comes to an end on Friday this week.

The two teams won their penultimate games on Tuesday to ensure the Champion will be determined on the final day.

Kampala Queens laboured to overcome resilient Olila High School at IUIU Ground Kabojja, winning the game 1-0.

Resty Nanziri capitalized on a goalkeeping blunder to score the lone goal of the game that eventually brought all three points.

Olila’s goalkeeper Esther Okello Akite failed to deal with Margaret Kunihira’s free kick and instead threw the ball to Nanziri who did no mistake to slot into an empty net.

She Corporate on the other hand won with the same scoreline thanks to Whisper Alomo’s goal in the first half.

The game played at Buhinga Stadium delayed to start due to a heavy downpour that left the pitch literally unplayable.

With both Kampala Queens and She Corporate level on 38 points, Friday’s clash at MUBS Arena, Nakawa will be decider.

She Corporate need just a draw to clinch the title while Kampala Queens must win to emerge Champions.

In the other Matchday 17 games played, Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC defeated Lady Doves FC 2-0 while Rines SS WFC and UCU Lady Cardinals played out a one all draw.

She Maroons are officially relegated after suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Uganda Martyrs WFC.