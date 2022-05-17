Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinal, Return Leg

Vipers SC 4-0 Mbarara City FC

Vipers SC advance 6-1 on aggregate

Vipers SC progressed to the final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after overcoming Mbarara City in the return leg on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Venoms who are now chasing a domestic double had won the first leg 2-1 at Kakyeka Stadium completed the damage at home with a convincing 4-0 win.

Milton Karisa, Yunus Ssentamu and Bobosi Byaruhanga were all on target for the Venoms while the other was an own goal by Mbarara City defender Ronald Otti.

Whereas Vipers SC were dominant, the first half ended goalless but eventually managed to get clinical after interval.

Vipers got the opening goal in the 49th minute through an own goal by defender Otti.

Ten minutes later, Milton Karisa doubled the advantage before Ssentamu and Byaruhanga added the other two goals.

Vipers SC now await the winner between BUL and Booma to determine their opponent in the final.

BUL FC and Booma FC will face off on Wednesday at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe. The former won the first leg 5-1 in Masindi.