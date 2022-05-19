ISF Gymnasiade Games 2022 (Swimming):

Thursday, May 19, 2022: Stade Nautique, Caen – France

Following a day off for the cultural exhibition and rest of many athletes, the 19th edition of the ISF Gymnasiade Games in France return on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

On the day, swimming is among the games that will be competed in at the Stade Nautique in Caen.

Official warm ups start as early as 8:30 AM for all the swimmers.

Uganda’s Namanya Ampaire dives into the pool at the Stade Nautique, Caen – France

By 10:00 AM, action will get underway with the 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 50m Fly, 200m Breaststroke, 100m Backstroke heats.

Then, there will be a lunch break (1:00-2:30 PM) before the afternoon session at 2:30 PM that starts with the limbering session.

The afternoon session will have finals of the 200m, 100m Freestyle, 50m Fly, 200m Breaststroke, 100m Backstroke as well as the 4X100m Medley relay.

All eyes will be on Olympian Kirabo Namutebi

Ugandans in action:

Four Ugandan swimmers will be in action on Thursday.

Joshua Lumonya, Namanya Ampaire, Olympian Kirabo Namutebi and Swagiah Mubiru will all race in the 50m backstroke.

“I am determined to race in my favourite races. The focus will be to better my times in the quest for medals” Namutebi echoed aloud.

Paulsen Settumba will swim the 100m Fly.

50m Freestyle

Namutebi, Lumonya, Settumba and Mubiru shall compete in the 50m Freestyle.

Namutebi raced in two finals on Tuesday in the 100m Freestyle recording 1:00:17 as well as the 50m Fly (29:77).

The other swimmers did not exceed the heats stage.

Kafumbe posted 4:37:28 in 400 freestyle. Esther Atto and Karla Mugisha raced in the 50m backstroke recording 40:99 and 35:78 times respectively.

Ampaire Namanya was disqualified in the 200m backstroke and Mubiru posted 3:08:47.

The awards ceremony shall come at 7 PM.

The magnificent swimming pool at Stade Nautique, Caen in France (Credit: ISF)

Meanwhile,Uganda is also represented in Table Tennis, Basketball (3×3), Athletics and Badminton.

There are 63 countries that are in France for these games for the U-18 students.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.

Swimming action at the Stade Nautique in Caen, France during the 2022 ISF World School Games (Credit: ISF)