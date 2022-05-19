The 2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup final will be between reigning Champions Vipers SC and BUL FC. This follows successful completion of the semifinal ties where both team came out victorious.

BUL FC eliminated Booma on Wednesday to progress to the final 6-1 on aggregate. The Jinja based outfit won the return leg 1-0 at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe courtesy of Kari Ndugwa’s goal.

Karim Ndugwa celebrates after scoring against Booma FC (Credit: John Batanudde).

It should be noted that BUL had won the reverse fixture 5-1 in Masindi last week.

Therefore, BUL will face Vipers in the final on 12th June 2022 at Masindi Stadium. This is a repeat of last season’s final where the Venoms triumphed 8-0 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Vipers are seeking to win the Cup for the third time but also attempting to win a domestic double having won the Uganda Premier League already.

BUL FC on the other hand want to encrypt their name on the winner’s list for the first time.