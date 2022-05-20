FUFA Women Super League

Matchday 18

She Corporate FC vs Kampala Queens FC – MUBS Arena, Nakawa

Kickoff:3PM

She Corporate and Kampala Queens face off this Friday in a epic game to determine the Champion for the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League season.

As the curtains roll down for this season today, the encounter between She Corporate and Kampala Queens presents a title decider.

The aforementioned teams go into the final day of the League level on points (38), only separated by goal difference.

Today’s hosts She Corporate have a better goal difference of 13 (scored 25 and conceded 12) while Kampala Queens have scored the same number of goals but shipped in 13.

Therefore, the Sharks need just a point to be crowned Champions while Kampala Queens on the other hand must win to snatch the title.

She Corporate have the best record at home this season, winning 6 games and drawing the other two. They have only let in two goals at their home ground (against Rines SS WFC and Lady Doves).

However, they equally face a team that has the best run on the road. Kampala Queens are unbeaten away from home, winning 6 and drawing the other two.

In the other games to be played on the final day of the League, FC Tooro Queens visit already relegated She Maroons seeking for a must win to fend off relegation.

Tooro Queens have 13 points and must win in Luzira and hope Rines SS who have a point more don’t win in Masindi against Lady Doves.

Elsewhere, Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC visit Olila High School WFC in Soroti while UCU Lady Cardinals will be at home to Uganda Martyrs WFC.