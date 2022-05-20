Friday May 20, 2022

Godswill Akpabio stadium, Nigeria 10pm (EAT)

The 2021/22 TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup final will be the focus of attention across Africa on Friday when RS Berkane and Orlando Pirates face off.

The two clubs clash at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Nigeria with the South African side aiming to win their first continental title since 1995 when they won the now Caf Champions League.

For RS Berkane, it will be the second title if they won it after clinching the Confederation Cup in 2020 after they lost to Zamalek a year before.

The closest the Buccaneers came to winning the Caf Confederation Cup launched in 2004 was in 2015 when they lost to Algeria’s ES Setif.

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori hopes they win the trophy following an abysmal domestic campaign.

“Pirates have had a poor domestic season and the only trophy we can win is the Confederation Cup,” Ghana international Ofori said as quoted by BBC.

“Supporters remember only winners and that is why we must succeed. The 1995 heroes are fondly remembered. We want to achieve the same status.”

The winners will receive $1.25 million and appear in the Caf Super Cup against the African Champions League winners, while the runners-up will get $625,000.

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe will be the man to handle the game at the 30,000 seater stadium.