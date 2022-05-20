The curtains follow on the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League on Saturday with less to play for after the championship and relegation battles are already decided.
Eight games will be on card at different eight venues but here are the THREE key things to look out for.
- Vipers crowning moment
The Venoms were declared league champions the day they beat Express FC 3-0 at Kitende with four matches to play.
Roberto Oliviera’s men are a whopping fifteen points ahead of second placed KCCA and regardless of the outcome against already relegated Police; they will be crowned at Kitende.
It will be their 5th title and move to fourth on the list of most successful clubs in the history of Ugandan league football behind SC Villa (16), KCCA (14) and Express (7).
- Race for golden boot
Central African Republic international Ceaser Manzoki leads the goal scoring charts with 18 goals, three ahead of Muhammad Shaban, the closest challenger for the Golden boot.
With Manzoki set to miss the final game after he got concussed in Vipers’ semi-final win over Mbarara City, Shaban has a chance to overtake him when Onduparaka visit UPDF at Bombo.
Can he score 3+ goals against the army side? Looks an impossible task but in football, never say never.
- Last dance of the Midfield General – Mawejje
After over two decades of playing active football, Tonny Mawejje will end his glittering career on Saturday when Police visit champions Vipers SC.
Mawejje said: “Yes, I am officially retiring from playing active football for good. Playing football is all I have ever wanted to do and am happy to have had such a long career. It’s time to leave the stage and concentrate on other aspects of the game.”
A legend of the game who has amassed 83 caps for the national team, Mawejje played for Police (twice), Masaka LC, URA and KCCA.
Match day 30 Fixtures 4pm
- Vipers SC Vs Police FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende, Live on Sanyuka TV (Crowning Ceremony)
- Busoga United FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja, Delayed Broadcast on Sanyuka TV@10:00pm
- Arua Hill SC Vs Express FC, Barifa Stadium-Arua
- BUL FC Vs SC Villa, Kyabazinga Stadium-Jinja
- KCCA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo
- Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Mbarara City FC, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso
- Tooro United FC Vs URA FC, Buhinga Stadium-Fort portal
- UPDF FC Vs Onduparaka FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds