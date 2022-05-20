The curtains follow on the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League on Saturday with less to play for after the championship and relegation battles are already decided.

Eight games will be on card at different eight venues but here are the THREE key things to look out for.

Vipers crowning moment

The Venoms were declared league champions the day they beat Express FC 3-0 at Kitende with four matches to play.

Saturday sees the final round of the 2021-22 #StarTimesUPL season, and at the St. Mary's Stadium, league champions @VipersSC play host to @UgPoliceFC in what is set to be the latter's last top-flight game.



Catch the action live on 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐓𝐕.#VIPPOL | #PlasconFootball pic.twitter.com/wrrnHlSyPo — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 20, 2022

Roberto Oliviera’s men are a whopping fifteen points ahead of second placed KCCA and regardless of the outcome against already relegated Police; they will be crowned at Kitende.

It will be their 5th title and move to fourth on the list of most successful clubs in the history of Ugandan league football behind SC Villa (16), KCCA (14) and Express (7).

Race for golden boot

Central African Republic international Ceaser Manzoki leads the goal scoring charts with 18 goals, three ahead of Muhammad Shaban, the closest challenger for the Golden boot.

See more At the 39th minute in today's Stanbic Uganda Cup Match, Manzoki signals to be substituted.



Will the current top scorer feature on Saturday for Vipers SC? 👀 #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/F9ZLI0G9Hx — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) May 17, 2022

With Manzoki set to miss the final game after he got concussed in Vipers’ semi-final win over Mbarara City, Shaban has a chance to overtake him when Onduparaka visit UPDF at Bombo.

Can he score 3+ goals against the army side? Looks an impossible task but in football, never say never.

Last dance of the Midfield General – Mawejje

After over two decades of playing active football, Tonny Mawejje will end his glittering career on Saturday when Police visit champions Vipers SC.

Tonny Mawejje in action against Bright Stars Credit: John Batanudde

Mawejje said: “Yes, I am officially retiring from playing active football for good. Playing football is all I have ever wanted to do and am happy to have had such a long career. It’s time to leave the stage and concentrate on other aspects of the game.”

See more The 2021-22 #StarTimesUPL season reaches its conclusion on Saturday with eight fantastic matches – but #VIPPOL is the most important of all.



This, notably, will also be @Tonny_Mawejje6’s final game for @UgPoliceFC as he announced his retirement on Sunday.#PlasconFootball pic.twitter.com/Ay0bnwrOr5 — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 18, 2022

A legend of the game who has amassed 83 caps for the national team, Mawejje played for Police (twice), Masaka LC, URA and KCCA.

