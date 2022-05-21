The 2021-22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season has come to a close with champions Vipers SC crowned at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Eight games were played across eight venues on the day with three away wins and five home wins including the champions thumping relegated Police 5-0 in a game that saw the last of Tonny Mawejje.

Milton Karisa and Bobosi Byaruhanga scored a brace each while Yunus Sentamu added the other.

At the end of the match, Fufa President Moses Magogo and ex-FA boss Lawrence Mulindwa handed over the medals to the Venoms.

At MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, Wakiso Giants beat KCCA 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal by Shariph Kimbowa.

The Kasasiro finish second, a whopping 18 points behind the champions while the Purple Sharks are 7th with 39 points.

At Barifa stadium, Arua Hill through a late winner by Gadafi Wahab beat six-time champions Express FC 1-0 to end their debut season in 5th position, six points better than sixth placed Red Eagles.

Onduparaka came from a goal down to beat hosts UPDF at Bombo with goals coming from Ahmed Amayo and Emmanuel Oketch.

The result mean the Caterpillars finish season in 9th position on 37 points, same as 10th placed UPDF who have an inferior goal difference.

Gaddafi also rallied to win the Jinja derby beating Busoga United 2-1 at Kakindu.

Bakari Magumba and Frank Mulimi scored in the second half to cancel out Dickson Niwamanya first half goal as the newly promoted army side end season in 8th place on 37 points while Busoga United end in the 13th position, just four points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, SC Villa were beaten 1-0 by fourth placed BUL FC thanks to Simon Peter Oketch winner in the second half as the Jogoos campaign ended with them in 12th position on 33 points.

BUL FC finishes fourth with 52 points, their highest point tally since gaining promotion over a decade ago.

Mbarara City lost 2-1 to Soltilo Bright Stars thanks to Marvin Youngman and Joseph Janjali goals that help the team finish the campaign 11th.

At Buhinga, URA registered another big victory against Tooro United scoring seven unanswered goals.

Cromwell Rwothomio hit a hattrick, Viane Ssekajugo a brace while Joachim Ojera and Living Kabon added one apiece.

Matchday 30 Results