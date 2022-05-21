2022 Buuhoodle Marathon Tartanka:

Top Three performers:

Winner: Mohamed Diriye

Second : Abdiaziz Jama Deek

Third: Ahmed Hussein Abdiweli

Mohamed Diriye won the 2022 Buuhoodle Marathon Tartanka in Khaatumo State of Somalia on Friday, 20th May.

Diriye beat a field of about 40 runners during the charity run organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Khaatumo State of Somalia.

The victor smiled home with $500 (about Ug. Shs 1,800,000) after the well attended race.

Mohamed Diriye powering his kick to the finishing line (Credit: Khaatumo Media Office)

The top performers hold the flag in excitment (Credit: Khaatumo Media Office)

Jama Deek Abdiaziz was first runners up as Ahmed Hussein Abdiweli took third place.

Besides the Khaatumo State of Somalia hand in the organization of this colourful run, a couple of youth organizations within Khaatumo and elite athlete Abdi Bille also played a part.

The crowning ceremony of the winner, Mohamed Diriye (Credit: Khaatumo Media Office)

According to Khaatumo media office, the 2022 Buuhoodle Marathon Tartanka was targeted at helping to promote good activities amongst the youth and steer them from ill mannerism, motivate the local youth to take up sports and discover their talents and well as discover the next Abdi Bille, a famous Somali running ace in Somali.

