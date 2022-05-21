Result

RS Berkane 1-1 Orlando Pirates [RS Berkane win 5-4 on penalties]

RS Berkane lifted their second Caf Confederation Cup title after overcoming Orlando Pirates on penalties.

In a closely contested final played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Oyo, Nigeria, the match ended goalless in normal time and then 1-1 after extra time.

Man of the Match Thembinkosi Lorch missed his penalty on a night he scored a late equaliser to take them to spot kicks.

He was the only to miss from 12 yards side as Berkane converted all their five kicks through Hamza El Moussaoui, Youssef Zghoudi, Ismail Mokadem, Issoufou Dayo and Brahim El Bahraoui who scored the winner.

Happy Jele, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Thabang Monare and goalkeeper Richard Ofori converted theirs for the Buccaneers but Berkane didn’t miss any and took the honors.

Over the 120 minutes, the South Africans, Caf Champions League winners in 1995 were the better side but were lethargic when presented with goal scoring opportunities.