Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin Micho Sredojevic has left striker Yunus Sentamu and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga out of the preliminary squad for the opening two matches of the Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

Uganda opens the campaign with a fixture away to Algeria on June 4 before hosting Niger four days later at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

L-R: Yunus Sentamu, Abdu Lumala and Steven Desse Mukwala are all missing

Sentamu has been in fine form for Vipers scoring 13 goals as the Venoms lifted the 2021/22 championship and has also scored over five goals in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

His absence is a big surprise just like that of Taddeo Lwanga who recently returned to the Simba SC team after a few months out injured.

The 33-man squad also doesn’t have South African-based goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, URA forward Steven Mukwala, and long-term absentee William Luwagga Kizito.

Giosue Bellagambi

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Bellagambi Giousue is a new face on the team, Muzamiru Mutyaba who features for Kiyovu Sports in Rwanda is back and youngsters Steven Sserwadda and Musa Ramadhan are included.

U-20 Afcon finalists Derrick Kakooza, Bobosi Byaruhanga, and skipper Gavin Kizito are all on the team that also has on form Wakiso Giants attacking midfielder Moses Aliro.

Moses Aliro Credit: John Batanudde

The players will enter camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel – Kisasi on Monday 23rd May 2022 at 8am. The training programme will start 10am using the Fast Fusion Indoor Facility and Gym.

The Full Preliminary Squad

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St. George-Ethiopia), Bellagambi Giousue (Huddersfield Town, England), and Alionzi Nafian (URA FC)

Defenders: Bwomono Elvis (IBV, Iceland), Gavin Kizito (SC Villa), James Begisa (UPDF FC), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Rep), Kayondo Abdu Azizi (Real Monarchs, USA), Bevis Mugabi, (Motherwell, Scotland), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel) Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Ramadan Musa (Cincinnati, USA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC) and Enoch Walusimbi (Express FC)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga, Tanzania), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Youngman Marvin (Bright Stars FC), Steven Sserwadda (New York Red Bulls, USA), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Kiyovu Sports, Rwanda), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Faruku Miya (Lviv, Ukraine) and Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria)

Attackers: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants) Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Martin Kiiza (Express FC) Emmanuel Okwi (Kiyovu Sports, Rwanda), Fahad Bayo (Bnei Sakhin, Israel), Derrick Kakooza (Valmiera, Latvia), Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC) and Shaban Mohamed (Onduparaka)